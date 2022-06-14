Post Malone Welcomes Baby Girl!
Post Malone welcomes baby girl and announces he’s engaged!
We just learned his girlfriend was pregnant a few weeks ago. Now, during an interview with Howard Stern, Post Malone revealed that he was officially a Dad.
The baby girl was born last month in Los Angeles but said that he was keeping it quiet and making his “own decisions” regarding the announcement of her birth.
He also announced that he and his girlfriend are engaged, but like the birth of their child, any, and all details including his new fiancé’s name will remain private, until he is ready to make an announcement.
If you were famous, would you want to keep your family life completely private?