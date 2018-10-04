Postal Worker Had Enough, Dumped Mail on Road

SAN FRANCISCO - DECEMBER 15: Stacks of boxes holding cards and letters are seen at the U.S. Post Office sort center December 15, 2008 in San Francisco, California. On its busiest day of the year, the U.S. Postal Service is expecting to process and mail over one billion cards, letters and packages. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Now here’s one way to tell the boss, “Take this job and shove it.” A postal worker in the Garden State decided he was no longer up for snow, rain, heat or gloom of night. So he quit. Mid-route.

A Facebook user in Southern New Jersey found the undelivered mail on the side of the road, and alerted the Post Office on Sunday writing, “If your (sic) looking for your mail it maybe on river road (sic) by 36st station … ”

According to postal inspectors, the carrier had resigned on September 8th.

There was no word on if the mail had been sitting there the entire time, but officials said another Post Office would make sure the abandoned mail gets to its destination.

