Posthumous Dr. Seuss Book Coming in September

A new book from the late children’s author Dr. Seuss is being released on September 3.

The title of the book is Dr. Seuss’s Horse Museum and it was finished by illustrator Andrew Joyner.

The book features artwork from Pablo Picasso and Jackson Pollock with cameos from Dr. Seuss favorites like The Grinch and The Cat In The Hat.

Dr. Seuss passed away in 1991.

