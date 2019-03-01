Posthumous Dr. Seuss Book Coming in September
By Sarah
|
Mar 1, 2019 @ 8:14 AM

A new book from the late children’s author Dr. Seuss is being released on September 3.
The title of the book is Dr. Seuss’s Horse Museum and it was finished by illustrator Andrew Joyner.
The book features artwork from Pablo Picasso and Jackson Pollock with cameos from Dr. Seuss favorites like The Grinch and The Cat In The Hat.
Dr. Seuss passed away in 1991.
What’s your favorite Dr. Seuss book? What lesson did you learn from a Dr. Seuss book? Did you ever eat Green Eggs and Ham?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

A “Walking Dead” Spinoff Is in the Works Snowplow Driver Finds Car Buried In Snow With Woman Trapped Inside The Jonas Brothers Are Back With “Sucker” Dog Owners Take More Pics of the Dog Than Their Spouse Victoria’s Secret Closing Stores Ed Sheeran Is Married
Comments