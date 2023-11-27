Potato Salad Makes Nova Scotia Man Local Legend

A guy in Halifax, Nova Scotia became a local legend thanks to a 5 pound tub of potato salad. Riley Merry discovered that a 5 pound tub of potato salad from Costco was about to hit its expiration date, so he decided to make an event of it.

So he made some Snapchat videos and made some flyers inviting people to come watch at a local cemetery! He had a crowd show up and two police cars watch him in the rain!

He didn’t make it through the entire tub…but did manage to down 3.8 pounds but somebody made an oil painting of the scene, and they are planning to auction it off for charity. The whole thing is pretty hysterical!