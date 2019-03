The Powerball jackpot has now grown to $625 million after there was no $550 million winner for the drawing on Wednesday night. Someone did win the game’s $1 million prize after matching all the white numbers but not the Powerball number.

That ticket was sold in Kentucky. Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is the fourth largest Powerball lottery in history and the seventh overall for any lottery jackpot. What is the first thing you would buy if you hit a lottery’s jackpot?