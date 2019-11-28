Powerful Winds Knock Out Power, Most Customers Restored

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – No Christmas lights, heat, or working ovens.
Just a few hundred area power customers remained in the dark Thursday morning, after near-hurricane force wind gusts hit northeast Ohio on Wednesday.
A 70 mile per hour gust was recorded just off Lorain in Lake Erie.
The Akron Canton Airport had a peak wind gust of 62 miles an hour at around 5 p.m.
The gusts brought down trees and power lines.
At its peak Wednesday night, 58,000 First energy and AEP customers were in the dark across Ohio.
Around a hundred very-scattered power outages remained in Stark County as of 5 a.m. Thursday.
AEP hopes to have all the power back on by 8 p.m. Thursday.