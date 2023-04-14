Powerpuff Girls ride again: Lauren Spencer Smith taps Em Beihold and Gayle for new single “Fantasy”

Lauren Spencer Smith, who broke out on TikTok with her song “Fingers Crossed,” has teamed up with two female singers who also broke through on TikTok: “abcdefu” singer Gayle and “Numb Little Bug” artist Em Beihold. Their collaborative single “Fantasy” has just dropped, and as Em tells ABC Audio, “It’s fun to do it with friends.”

Em says she, Lauren and Gayle met last year at a radio show. “We were just kind of hanging out backstage and we started a group chat called the Powerpuff Girls, and started talking as friends, basically,” she says. “And then one day Lauren just texted us the song ‘Fantasy’ and she was like, ‘Hey, do you guys want to be on this?’ We’re like, ‘Yeah! The song’s amazing, of course!’”

“Then we got into the studio and wrote our own parts all together,” she adds. “And now it’s a thing and I’m so excited about it, ’cause I love them so much. So it’s fun to do it with friends.”

In a statement, Lauren says, “When writing ‘Fantasy,’ I wanted to capture how hard toxic relationships are and that coming out of those relationships can be so powerful. GAYLE and Em instantly connected with the topic and their verses helped take the song to another level.”

Gayle adds in a statement, “I was like ‘Wait, you want me and Em on this!?? My favorite human beings in one song?’”

The video for the song arrives later on Friday, April 14.

Em’s currently on tour with Lewis Capaldi, while Gayle is opening for Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour. “I’ve kinda been living vicariously, seeing all the TikToks of her,” Em says of Gayle’s gig. “And we talked a bit about it on [the video] set, and I’m just really proud of her.”

