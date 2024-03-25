Prank Billboard In Kentucky Goes Viral

Drivers in Covington, Kentucky may have seen Jonathan Pittman’s handiwork on a billboard. He said he saw his friend and co-worker, Jake, eating mac and cheese one day, and took a photo. Turns out, these two have been in an ongoing prank war for years!

A billboard featuring a Kentucky man eating mac n cheese has gone viral! https://t.co/RVphVg2Yxn — LEX 18 News (@LEX18News) March 21, 2024

The logical next step is now for Kraft to make it an official part of their marketing plan for their mac and cheese right???

