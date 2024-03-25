Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Prank Billboard In Kentucky Goes Viral

March 25, 2024 12:27PM EDT
Share
American creamy macaroni and cheese pasta

Drivers in Covington, Kentucky may have seen Jonathan Pittman’s handiwork on a billboard. He said he saw his friend and co-worker, Jake, eating mac and cheese one day, and took a photo. Turns out, these two have been in an ongoing prank war for years!

 

The logical next step is now for Kraft to make it an official part of their marketing plan for their mac and cheese right???

MORE HERE

Popular Posts

1

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and more
2

Could Selena Gomez be considering selling Rare Beauty?
3

*NSYNC’s Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick celebrate ‘No Strings Attached’ anniversary
4

Report: ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ will be a jukebox musical with 15 “very well-known songs”
5

Tyla is “super-proud of the “new, fresh vibe” of her self-titled debut album