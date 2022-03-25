      Weather Alert

Pre-save Lauren Spencer-Smith's next single while watching “Fingers Crossed” video

Mar 25, 2022 @ 2:20pm

Danica Cederberg

Lauren Spencer-Smith‘s breakout hit “Fingers Crossed” finally has a video, just in time for her to tease her next single.

That next song, “Flowers,” which she’s been teasing on her socials for a while, is available to pre-save now. 

Meanwhile, the video for “Fingers Crossed” shows a young couple’s relationship deteriorating as the Canadian singer narrates her tale of all the things that went wrong.

Lauren’s currently working on her debut album.

