Pre-save Lauren Spencer-Smith's next single while watching “Fingers Crossed” video
Lauren Spencer-Smith‘s breakout hit “Fingers Crossed” finally has a video, just in time for her to tease her next single.
That next song, “Flowers,” which she’s been teasing on her socials for a while, is available to pre-save now.
Meanwhile, the video for “Fingers Crossed” shows a young couple’s relationship deteriorating as the Canadian singer narrates her tale of all the things that went wrong.
Lauren’s currently working on her debut album.
