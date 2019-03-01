Predictions For Sunday Snow Vary Greatly

(WHBC) – A Stark County township has already issued a parking ban in anticipation of potentially heavy snowfall on Sunday.

Plain Township says a Snow Parking Ban will be in effect all day Sunday until Monday at 10 p.m., meaning parking will not be allowed on township streets.

The township says the parking ban is due to forecasted snowfall ranging from 3 to 10 inches on Sunday.

The parking ban will increase the ability of snow plow drivers to clear the roads more quickly and safely.

Any vehicle in violation may be ticketed or towed.

AccuWeather is predicting 6 to 10 inches of snow on Sunday.

The National Weather Service is calling for 1 to 3 inches of snow.