“Pregnancy is not a competition”: Jessie J asks fans to respect her pregnancy journey

Jessie J recently announced her pregnancy and gave fans an honest look at how she’s handling her first trimester. Unfortunately, it appears some are giving the singer unsolicited criticism about her journey.

“The comments on videos about pregnancy is a whole new experience,” Jessie wrote in an Instagram Story, adding she finds it interesting how women are reacting to her announcement.

“Let me just say this. Pregnancy is the most relatable but UNIQUE journey. We all feel it and experience and deal with it in our OWN way,” she expressed before detailing the type of unwanted feedback she had received.

Jessie explained, “Telling someone how they feel or what to feel is just not the way to do it. I’m not even talking about some of you commenting to me I’m also talking about how you comment on and to each other. Every body is different. Literally. And every story and journey is different.”

She continued, “Pregnancy is not a competition. Pregnancy is not who is doing it better or right because not one way works for everyone.”

While Jessie notes she can “only speak on the first trimester,” she warned against policing how other people emotionally react to their own pregnancy. “We are allowed to feel. We are allowed to do it however WE want,” she closed.

She also praised those who are pregnant and cheered, “We got this.”

This was in response to an Instagram video Jessie shared on Sunday, which detailed all the highs and lows of her first trimester, especially all her morning sickness and nausea.

“I was warned about that first trimester and it was WOOFY WOOF,” she captioned it.

Jessie has not revealed her due date, the name or the gender of her unborn child.

