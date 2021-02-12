      Weather Alert

President Biden Plans For Tens Of Thousands Of Asylum-Seekers Waiting In Mexico To Be Released In US

Feb 12, 2021 @ 8:58am

SAN DIEGO (AP) – The Biden administration is unveiling plans for an estimated 25,000 asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico for their next immigration court hearings to be allowed into the United States while their cases proceed. The admissions will start slowly at three unidentified border crossings on Feb. 19. The move is a major step toward dismantling one of former President Donald Trump’s most consequential policies to deter asylum-seekers from coming to the U.S. About 70,000 asylum-seekers were enrolled in the “Remain in Mexico” program since it was introduced in January 2019.

Popular Posts
New Stimulus Package Calls for College Students, Adult Dependents to Receive $1,400 Payments
The CDC Guide To A Safe Super Bowl Gathering
Congratulations To Our $10,000 Fresh Start Winner!
Listen-Dave and Jimmy: The Worst But Most Memorable Wedding Proposal Ever
Facebook
Facebook Reveals Plans to Remove More False COVID Claims