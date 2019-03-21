President Greets Supporters at Airport, Brookside

(WHBC) – President Donald Trump spent several hours in the area Wednesday night.

He initially greeted Governor Mike and Fran DeWine as he deplaned at the Akron Canton Airport, then getting together privately with an estimated 250 people at the Brookside Country Club in Jackson Township.

A campaign advisor says the president will be back doing campaign-style rallies, just as he did at the Canton Civic Center in September of 2016.

Wednesday night’s fundraiser would have raised an estimated $3 million for that campaign.