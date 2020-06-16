      Weather Alert

President Signs Executive Order On Police Reform

Jun 16, 2020 @ 1:35pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has signed an executive order on policing following weeks of national protests after the death of George Floyd.

The order is aimed at encouraging best practices and tracking officers with excessive use of force complaints.

In the Rose Garden, Trump stressed the need for higher standards and commiserated with mourning families, even as he hailed the vast majority of officers as selfless public servants and held his law-and-order line.

The order comes as Senate Republicans prepare to unveil their own package of policing proposals after Democrats did the same.

