President Talks ACA, Cancer in Military, Son Beau in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – President Biden was in Columbus on Tuesday, delivering remarks after touring the James Cancer Hospital at The Ohio State University, as he celebrates the 11th anniversary of Obamacare.
While there, he says the administration has been able to increase the amount of COVID-19 vaccine doses in much shorter time than scheduled.
He addressed the treatment of his late son Beau who died of brain cancer after returning from war in Iraq.
Biden says more and more service members are coming home from overseas duty with cancer.
He’d like to see a new health initiative within the Department of Defense.
The president was in Columbus for about two hours, traveling with First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.