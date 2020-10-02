President Trump And First Lady Melania Test Positive For COVID-19
According to ABC News, the President and First Lady have tested positive for COVID-19. This comes just hours after news broke that White House advisor Hope Hicks had tested positive for the virus. The White House has announced that the President and First Lady will be undergoing a 14 day quarantine while they deal with the virus.
The President, 77, is at especially high risk for complications due to factors such as age and obesity. Vice President Mike Pence is being prepared to fulfill any responsibilities should the President become incapacitated.
Read the full ABC News story here