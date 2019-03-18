President Vents Frustration with G.M. Over Lordstown

(ONN) – President Trump is escalating his pressure on General Motors, as he calls for the company to reopen its plant in Lordstown.

Trump tweeted that GM should: “close a plant in China or Mexico, where you invested so heavily pre-Trump,” and “bring jobs home!”

Over the weekend, Trump tweeted that officials should start talks with the United Auto Workers immediately so that the Lordstown plant could be reopened or sold.

General Motors said in a statement that the future of plants scheduled to be closed “will be resolved between GM and the UAW.”

The automaker said it had opportunities available for virtually all impacted employees.

UAW President Dave Green says they are still doing everything they can with the Drive It Home Ohio campaign to convince GM to reinvest in Lordstown, and to put a new product in there.