Preview of 2025 Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

With Taylor, Beyoncé and Billie Likely to Lead 2025 Grammys, Will Men Be Shut Out of Album of the Year for the First Time?

Even before the 2025 Grammys, one thing is certain: a male performer will not win album of the year.

The main question is whether a male can be nominated for one of the eight spots? A male shutout would be a Grammy first, but it almost happened when Jon Batiste was the only male performer nominated in the top category at the 2024 Grammys.

Women’s long-players continue to dominate the Grammys’ public zeitgeist and tastemaker favorites, making it challenging to discover a male artist’s album that would qualify for the February 2, 2025 awards, and even long shots favor women.

Billboard predicts nominees for Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammys: Cowboy Carter

Short N’ Sweet

Hit Me Hard and Soft

Eternal Sunshine

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Higher

The Tortured Poets Department

Tyla — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 19, 2024

The three for-sure albums of the year include Taylor Swift‘s “The Tortured Poets Department,” Beyoncé‘s “Cowboy Carter,” and Billie Eilish‘s “Hit Me Hard and Soft.” As for the other spots, it could go to Chappell Roan’s “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,” Ariana Grande’s “Eternal Sunshine,” and Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short N’ Sweet.” Charli XCX’s “Brat” is a big question mark and Kacey Musgraves’ “Deeper Well” could be a contender.

Which is your favorite?