Previously unreleased Mary Wilson song “Soul Defender” coming next month

Mary Wilson may have passed away on February 8, 2021, but fans will soon get to hear her voice again in a never-before-heard tune.

A previously unreleased Wilson track, “Soul Defender,” is set to be released March 3 to coincide with what would have been The Supremes singer’s 79th birthday on March 6. The track, written by Billy Ray Martin and produced by Paul Brewer, will be released by Sweet Face Music in three versions: a radio version, an extended dance mix and an instrumental version.

“Growing up in the ’70s it was not hard to hear the Supremes and see them on TV,” says Sweet Face Music’s Brewer. “Although I grew up the son of a preacher and secular music was banned in our home, The Supremes and Mary Wilson always represented class and style, and also the music world I daydreamed to one day be a part of.”

“Soul Defender” is the first Wilson release since The Motown Anthology, which was released in January 2022. It was a two-disc collection spanning her Motown career.

