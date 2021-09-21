      Weather Alert

Price Street Bridge to Be Replaced, Remain Closed

Sep 21, 2021 @ 4:50am

LEXINGTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Engineers Office is going out for bids on the replacement of the Price Street bridge.

That’s just west of Route 225, north of Alliance.

Some work on taking out the old pavement and beams is expected to be done in the Fall, but a lot of the work will have to wait until Spring.

The bridge was subject to an emergency closure in mid-Summer when a boater on Berlin Reservoir below noticed deterioration of the beams on one side of the bridge.

The engineers office had hoped to open one lane on the bridge, but they say it’s not economically feasible.

Popular Posts
Mark Waid Talks Comics with Sarah Quinn
Actor Michael Rapaport Calls Out AOC Over Met Gala Dress
Ed Sheeran Says US Award Shows Are "Filled With Resentment And Hatred"
Top Attorney in Stark Prosecutor’s Office on Paid Leave After Arrest
Two Of Four Accused Gang Members Named in Federal Indictment Picked Up This Week
Connect With Us Listen To Us On