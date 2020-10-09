Priest Arrested After Alleged Threesome On Church Altar
A Louisiana priest is facing obscenity charges for a very non-church-approved activity – having a threesome on the church altar. 37-year-old Travis Clark is accused of having a tryst with two “high-heeled, corseted women” on the church altar, while “still partially wearing his priestly attire”, according to a witness. The trio had set up stage lighting and appeared to be recording the session with a phone mounted on a tripod. Clark and his two friends were booked on obscenity charges because the altar was “clearly visible from the street”. He was also suspended by the archdiocese. What would you have done if you walked in on this scenario? Are criminal charges warranted, or should this matter be handled by the church?