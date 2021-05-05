Primary 2021: Giavasis Wins Seat on Canton Council, Schulman Looks to be Out
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A very quiet Primary Election 2021 wraps up with a couple of surprises, like a new face that’s an old face on city council.
Former Stark County Clerk of Courts Lou Giavasis was a winner in the Canton City Council Democratic At-Large race Tuesday night, with incumbents Bill Smuckler and James Babcock also victorious.
Christine Schulman looks to be voted out.
She trails Babcock by 50 votes with an unknown number of provisional and late-arriving absentee ballots to be added in.
The three winners take their seats next year, with no Republican or Independent opposition.
The same goes for incumbent Peter Ferguson who defeated challenger Richard Sacco in Ward 8.
In Massillon, Jill Creamer and Joe Herrick are the Democratic nominees for Wards 4 and 6 respectively.
Those two will be on the November ballot.