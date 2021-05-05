      Weather Alert

Primary 2021: New Money Issues Go 50-50, Louisville School Levy Passes

May 5, 2021 @ 3:55am

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – Two winners, two losers.

When it comes to new money issues, the Louisville City School District was the big winner Tuesday night in the Primary Election, with 51-percent of voters approving a 5.9 mill additional levy.

Income tax increases did not fare well though, like in Navarre, where a quarter-percent increase went down.

Same result for the Hartville .5-percent; a resounding “no”.

The Plain Township 1-mill parks levy did pass though.

Popular Posts
Cadbury Doesn’t Want You To Buy Cadbury Chocolate
Elliot Page Talks About Coming Out As Transgender
Tiffany & Co Launches Engagement Rings for Men
Cheetos, Doritos Face Off in ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Social Media Contest
The Hall of Fame Concert for Legends has been Announced! Rock fans and Country fans GET READY!