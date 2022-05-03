PRIMARY 2022: Live Voting Underway on Tuesday
CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Ohio.
The polls opened at 6:30 a.m. and reamin open until 7:30 p.m.
If you’re not certain of your voting location, you can look it up at your Board of Elections website, or call 330 451-8083.
Certainly the emphasis has been on the nomination races for governor and for Rob Portman’s Senate seat.
There are also a lot of candidates on both the Republican and Democratic side for the two Congressional districts that cover Stark County as of next year, the 6th and the 13th.
But Emilia Sykes has no opposition on the Democratic ballot for the 13th.
There’s also a Republican race for judge of the 5th District Court of Appeals based in Canton between Jeff Furr and Andrew King.
As for the issues, the Alliance City and Marlington Local School Districts have “additional” levies on the ballot.
Lawrence and Pike Townships are looking for new money for roads
And Tuscarawas Township has a one-mill fire levy up
There are no countywide issues in Stark County.
9 of the 19 issues are local liquor options.