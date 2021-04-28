Primary: Brewster Seeks to Continue .5% Portion of Village’s Income Tax
BREWSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Four villages in Stark County have money issues on the primary ballot.
Brewster is asking voters to continue a .5-percent portion of the city’s 1.5-percent income tax, set to expire at year’s end.
It’s not a tax increase.
This tax issue funds the police department and street repairs.
It was initially passed to support a second resource officer in the Fairless Local Schools.
It’s Issue 5 on the ballot.
The Primary Election is this coming Tuesday.
You can vote extended early voting hours at the Elections Board this week: 8 until 7, then 8 to 4 Saturday and 1 to 5 Sunday.