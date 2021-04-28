      Weather Alert

Primary: Brewster Seeks to Continue .5% Portion of Village’s Income Tax

Apr 28, 2021 @ 7:23am

BREWSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Four villages in Stark County have money issues on the primary ballot.

Brewster is asking voters to continue a .5-percent portion of the city’s 1.5-percent income tax, set to expire at year’s end.

It’s not a tax increase.

This tax issue funds the police department and street repairs.

It was initially passed to support a second resource officer in the Fairless Local Schools.

It’s Issue 5 on the ballot.

The Primary Election is this coming Tuesday.

You can vote extended early voting hours at the Elections Board this week: 8 until 7, then 8 to 4 Saturday and 1 to 5 Sunday.

Popular Posts
Disney Fan Complains of Theme Park "Woke"ness
LeVar Burton And Joe Buck Among Final Group Of 'Jeopardy!' Guest Hosts
fake eyelashes
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Kelsey's Eyelash Trauma
Hawaii To Begin Vaccine Passports For Travel Between Islands
Talking Earth Day With Steve From Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Recycling District