Primary Election: Hartville Voters Again Consider .5% Tax Increase

Apr 29, 2021 @ 6:14am

HARTVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Voters in the village of Hartville will again consider a one-half of one-percent increase in the income tax.

All funding generated by the five-year tax will go for street repairs.

Mayor Cindy Billings says they don’t have the funding to pave every summer

Hartville has been trying for several years for a tax increase.

The village is now collecting one-percent.

The Primary Election is next Tuesday, with the polls open from 6:30 until 7:30.

There is also early voting until 7 p.m. weeknights, and Saturday from 8 to 4 and Sunday from 1 to 5.

