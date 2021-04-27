Primary Election: Massillon Seeks Continuation of .2% Portion of Income Tax
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Massillon has a money issue on the primary ballot.
They hope to continue the .2-percent portion of the city’s income tax for another five years, initially passed in 2016 to fix streets and catch basins.
Mayor Kathy Catazaro Perry says they promised five years ago to spend a million dollars a year on streets, and they’ve been able to do better, planning to spend over 3 million this year.
Early voting is underway 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. through Friday at the Board of Elections office.
Also, you can vote early Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday fr4om 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.