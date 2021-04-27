      Weather Alert

Primary Election: Massillon Seeks Continuation of .2% Portion of Income Tax

Apr 27, 2021 @ 4:58am

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Massillon has a money issue on the primary ballot.

They hope to continue the .2-percent portion of the city’s income tax for another five years, initially passed in 2016 to fix streets and catch basins.

Mayor Kathy Catazaro Perry says they promised five years ago to spend a million dollars a year on streets, and they’ve been able to do better, planning to spend over 3 million this year.

Early voting is underway 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. through Friday at the Board of Elections office.

Also, you can vote early Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday fr4om 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Popular Posts
Birmingham to Pardon 15,000 Convicted Marijuana Users
Disney Fan Complains of Theme Park "Woke"ness
LeVar Burton And Joe Buck Among Final Group Of 'Jeopardy!' Guest Hosts
fake eyelashes
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Kelsey's Eyelash Trauma
The Double Shot Weekend- The Second Best Two Doses You'll Get This Year!