Primary Election Part 2 on Tuesday
August 2, 2022 7:13AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s Primary Election Day II on Tuesday.
Primary State House and Senate-related races did not make the May ballot due to the lack of a constitutional map, so they’re on Tuesday’s ballot across the state.
But the only races where you will have a choice in Stark County are some of the races for state central committee man and woman.
Polls are open until 7:30 p.m.
A very light turnout is anticipated in Stark County.