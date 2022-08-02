Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Primary Election Part 2 on Tuesday

August 2, 2022 7:13AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s Primary Election Day II on Tuesday.

Primary State House and Senate-related races did not make the May ballot due to the lack of a constitutional map, so they’re on Tuesday’s ballot across the state.

But the only races where you will have a choice in Stark County are some of the races for state central committee man and woman.

Polls are open until 7:30 p.m.

A very light turnout is anticipated in Stark County.

