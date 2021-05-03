Primary Election: Plain Seeks Parks and Rec Funding
PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Primary Election Day is Tuesday.
Plain Township has a one-mill additional issue that would raise nearly $900,000 annually for parks and recreation.
All previously-used revenue sources for the township’s three parks are either gone or significantly reduced, so they are looking for some support.
Trustee Scott Haws says the average homeowner in the township would pay another $60 a year.
He cites the loss of the estate tax, lower Local Government Funds, and miniscule hotel bed tax revenue from 2020.
The five-year levy comes in at Issue 8 on the Stark County ballot.