Prince and Paris Jackson celebrate late father Michael’s birthday
On Monday, Michael Joseph “Prince” Jackson Jr. and Paris Jackson remembered their late father, Michael Jackson, on what would’ve been the King of Pop’s 64th birthday.
Prince, 25, posted a series of Instagram photos with his father and siblings — Paris and Prince Michael “Bigi” Jackson II.
“Happy birthday to the greatest! Miss you more and more but I love you more and more with each day,” wrote Prince, who also shared a series of photos and videos from throughout Michael’s career to his Instagram Stories. “Thank you for everything.”
Paris, 24, posted a photo of herself as a toddler kissing Michael on the lips, alongside the simple caption, “hbd.”
As previously reported, it was announced Monday that an expanded version of the best-selling album of all time — Michael’s Thriller — arrives November 18 and is now available for preorder. November marks the 40th anniversary of the album’s release in 1982.
Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.