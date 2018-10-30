Prince Documentary Coming to Netflix
By Sarah Peters
|
Oct 30, 2018 @ 7:14 AM

Ava Duvernay Working on a Prince Documentary Variety has confirmed that producer/director Ava Duvernay is working on a Prince documentary for Netflix.  His estate has given their blessing for the documentary, and will provide interviews, photos, and other types of access for the documentary.  “Prince was a genius and a joy and a jolt to the senses,” says Duvernay. “The only way I know how to make this film is with love.”  Plans are for the documentary to have multiple parts and will documentary Prince’s entire life. There’s no word on a release date.  Are you happy to hear that a Prince documentary is on the way? Do you think that Prince deserves a movie about his life? Who would you have play Prince in the movie?

