Prince Harry Says Social Media Is To Blame For The Capitol Riot
In a recent interview, Prince Harry made some bold comments regarding the recent riots at the Capitol. He said, “Dominant online platforms have contributed to and stoked the conditions for a crisis of hate, a crisis of health, and a crisis of truth.”
He also said, “There is no way to downplay this. There was a literal attack on democracy in the United States, organized on social media, which is an issue of violent extremism… Ultimately, it has allowed for completely different versions of reality, with opposing sets of truth, to exist simultaneously.”
He lastly points out, “The current model sorts and separates rather than bringing us together; it drowns out or even eliminates healthy dialogue and reasonable debate; it strips away the mutual respect we should have for each other as citizens of the same world.” Do you agree with what Harry is saying?