Prince Is Getting His Own Makeup Collection

May 14, 2021 @ 12:55am

Forget about the Diamonds and Pearls, Prince is getting his own makeup collection.  Seriously, Prince’s estate has partnered with Urban Decay for a collection dedicated to His Royal Badness.

This seven-piece collection includes eye shadow palettes, eyeliners, waterproof powder, and a makeup brush. If you want to gift this limited collection to the Prince fan in your life, pre-orders begin May 21 with a special collector’s edition going on sale May 27.

Individual products from the collection will be available online on June 6.  What are your top three Prince songs?

