Prince William tells Rolling Stones member he’ll come see them — if Taylor Swift is there

Future King of England Prince William has already been revealed as a fan of AC/DC, but it turns out he’s apparently a Swiftie, too.

The British magazine Hello! reports that at the Tusk Conservation Awards in London on November 27, William got to chatting with guitarist Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones, who’ll be heading out on tour next year. Wood subsequently told Hello!, “We were talking about the tour and I said ‘Come on, you’ve got to come out on tour!’ And we were talking about the new album and everything.”

“William said [he would] if we could get Taylor Swift there.”

Wood said that when he informed William that Taylor had previously duetted with Stones frontman Mick Jagger — she joined the Stones onstage in 2013 and he joined her onstage in 2015 — William replied, “I’m there, then.”

William and Mick happen to have that in common. At a charity fundraiser in 2013, William got pulled onstage to sing “Livin’ on a Prayer” with Taylor and Jon Bon Jovi.

