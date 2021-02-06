Prisby Answers Knock at Door, Enters ‘Ford Hall of Fans’
TAMPA, Florida (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ray Prisby from the Youngstown area, Browns superfan “Showdawg”, was one of three fans getting the traditional Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker knock at the door on Friday, bringing him into to the Ford Hall of Fans.
Prisby is said to always wear brown and orange, carrying around his encyclopedic knowledge of the team’s 75-year history.
The other two entrants are Arizona Cardinals fan Kristi Brown and Las Vegas Raiders fan Wayne Mabry.
The Hall of Fame event, like the player and other selections happening Saturday, are part of Super Bowl weekend.
Ford Hall of Fans recognizes some of the most passionate NFL fans across the country.
Each inductee will also be honored with a presentation of their own display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame during the annual Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls in August.