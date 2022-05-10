Problem of Ghost Guns Hit Closer to Home
AKRON, Ohio (news Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 16-year-old Akron boy was recently arrested for having a “ghost gun”, though adults can possess them in Ohio.
But they’re a problem for law enforcement when they show up at crime scenes.
The guns easily purchased as kits online have no serial numbers, making them untraceable.
President Biden recently put new regulations in place, banning the manufacture of “ghost guns”.
Gun proponents say existing laws need to be enforced.