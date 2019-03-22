Proposed Gas Tax Increase Shrinking
(ONN) – The proposed gasoline tax increase keeps getting whittled down as it moves through the Ohio Legislature.

Six cents for gas, six cents for diesel. That’s the recommendation that got passed through the Senate.

The house has recommended a 10.7 cent hike.

Governor Mike DeWine wants an 18 cent increase.

The proposal will now go back to the House.

And time is running out. Lawmakers need to decide on a proposal by March 31st.

Governor DeWine has previously said that anything less than an 18 cent increase would put Ohioans in danger because not enough roads and bridges would be repaired.

