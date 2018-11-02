Props from Classic TV Shows Being Auctioned Off

A bunch of costumes, props, and other items from classic TV shows like Batman, Star Trek, and Breaking Bad are being auctioned off.

Among the items being auctioned off are the Riddler’s question-mark-covered green suit from the 1960’s Batman series, and a Greek toga worn by William Shatner in a Star Trek episode.

You could also buy Mork’s egg spaceship from Mork & Mindy or a bag of (fake) blue meth from Breaking Bad.

The auction goes down Saturday, December 1st, and the items can be browsed online at Propstore.com.