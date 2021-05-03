Prosecutor on May 15 Gun Buy Back: Illegals Guns Only, No Taxpayer Funding Involved
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He admits it’s a small opportunity to make the streets of Canton and Stark County safer, but there are plans for more.
Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone says the Community Gun Buyback effort on May 15 at the Civic Center is aimed at illegal and stolen guns.
Those turning in a weapon receive a $100 gift card.
no questions, no photos, no ID needed.
Stone says other plans include discounted CCW classes, an expungement clinic, and for his part, seeking the maximum sentence for gun-related crimes of violence.
He says they are targeting illegal and stolen guns on the street, not legal gun owners.
Stone stresses that no taxpayer funding is being used, it’s all based on donations.
Here are some instructions from the prosecutor’s office:
Guns are to be unloaded and transported in the trunk of the vehicle.
Everyone is to stay in their vehicle and a volunteer will come out and exchange their weapon for a gift card.
Gift cards will be available on a first come, first served basis.
Open to Stark County residents only.