Protest Follows Governor’s New Order on Wedding, Funeral Events
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The governor’s new order on social events took effect at midnight Monday night.
It disallows buffets and self-serve bar areas, requiring people to stay in their seats and mask up while not eating.
The governor says a lot of cases are coming from wedding receptions and funeral dinners.
Two dozen protesters decided to take their outdoor “gathering” to the front of the governor’s Cedarville home Monday, blowing air horns and banging pots and pans.