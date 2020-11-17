      Weather Alert

Protest Follows Governor’s New Order on Wedding, Funeral Events

Nov 17, 2020 @ 4:56am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The governor’s new order on social events took effect at midnight Monday night.

It disallows buffets and self-serve bar areas, requiring people to stay in their seats and mask up while not eating.

The governor says a lot of cases are coming from wedding receptions and funeral dinners.

Two dozen protesters decided to take their outdoor “gathering” to the front of the governor’s Cedarville home Monday, blowing air horns and banging pots and pans.

Popular Posts
Governor: Another Order Coming for Social Events
red mug with chocolate cake
Cooking For One? Here's How To Make Omelets And Chocolate Cake In A Mug
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
Bill Allows Shooting Looters, Crime to Block Traffic
Local Hospitals Limit Visitations During Virus Surge
Playstation 5
Gamers Wanting a PS5 Crashed Walmart’s Website