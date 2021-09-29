Psychiatrist says that Britney Spears is ‘Overmedicated’
Dr. Charles Sophy, a psychiatrist, says that Britney’s team asked him to evaluate her and her medication months ago. Sophy claims that Britney appeared to be excessively pumped full of drugs, which concerned him because she was not speaking clearly. He declined to take Britney’s team up for the evaluation because he did not want to be involved in that ‘power struggle’ over conservatorship. A hearing is going on for Britney’s conservatorship on Wednesday, which could be the end of the conservatorship depending on how the judge rules. Have you seen a therapist or psychiatrist in the past? What mental health struggles do you battle with?