Psychologist Says Doing This In 2019 Is Good For Your Mental Health

You know the saying, “out with the old, in with the new”? At least part of that advice could be good for your mental health, possibly freeing you from stress and anxiety. According to Dr. Emma Wood, a licensed clinical psychologist, decluttering is a great way to kick off the new year, who calls it a “mood-booster.” Wood says people can feel “stuck” when they come home to a messy home. She suggests tackling the bedroom first, as disorder in the room can disrupt a good night’s sleep. Decluttering doesn’t just have to be about physical things. Wood believes that people should also re-evaluate toxic relationships, revealing, “To declutter those spaces in our lives also opens up space for mental health and well-being.” Have you started your spring cleaning early this year? What item did you toss that had you asking, “Why did I still have this”?