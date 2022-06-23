PUCO: Bigger Energy Bills Coming, Ways to Try and Save
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You know these hot temperatures will be impacting your next electricity bill.
Unfortunately, there are a number of other factors pushing up the cost to power your home.
Like a supply/demand imbalance, the war in Ukraine.
And even the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which has given the PUCO fits as it tries to work through the usual processes that result in lower prices for consumers.
Director of Public Affairs for the PUCO Matt Schilling says it’s time to revisit the commission’s Apples to Apples page, to see if there are better deals out there.