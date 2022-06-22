PUCO Looking at Storm Utility Response
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The PUCO is conducting a review of the response by Ohio’s electric utilities after last week’s bad storms.
As part of that, Governor Mike DeWine is asking why it’s taken a week or more for some in Holmes and Wayne Counties to get their power back on.
He also asks what might be done to reduce the impact of the next big storm.
The Public Utilities Commission said it would investigate last week.
The Holmes Wayne Electric Cooperative says it should have its remaining 100-plus customers back on by the end of the day Wednesday.
AEP Ohio had all customers back on by Monday morning.