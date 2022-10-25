Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Pumpkin Spice Is A Multi-Million-Dollar Industry

October 25, 2022 8:35AM EDT
Share
Pumpkin Spice Is A Multi-Million-Dollar Industry

Pumpkin spice is everywhere.

You can get a Bud Light pumpkin spice flavored hard seltzer this year, pumpkin Cup-o-Noodles, and Pumpkin Pie Pop-Tarts.

You can buy pumpkin Alfredo sauce, pumpkin dog treats, and of course, pumpkin coffee!

Consumers spent about half a billion dollars on pumpkin-flavored products in the U.S. in 2019, the most recent year for which Nielsen has released data.

Coffee companies don’t release sales data by flavor, but Starbucks’ overall sales rose 10 percent the week of its 2021 Pumpkin Spice Latte debut.

The coffee franchise has sold more than 600 million PSLs since the drink first debuted in 2003.

What’s your favorite pumpkin spice product? What’s the weirdest?

Popular Posts

1

Facts About Massillon Vs. McKinley 2022
2

“Spirited” Starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell
3

This “Back To The Future” Reunion Has Us In Our Feels
4

New IRS Rules Mean Your Paycheck Could Be Bigger Next Year
5

Starbucks Rolling Out More Than 25 New Holiday Cups