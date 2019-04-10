Q & A With Canton Schools Next Superintendent

(WHBC) – Canton City Schools new superintendent could be made official as soon as Thursday night.

The Canton City School District Board of Education has scheduled a special meeting which will be held after the question and answer session with the finalist for the superintendent position.

The Q and A with Jeffrey Graham, regional superintendent of Cleveland Municipal City Schools, will begin Thursday night at 6 in the Commons at the McKinley Senior High School Downtown Campus.

Jeffrey Talbert, superintendent of Alliance City Schools, was also named a finalist but has since withdrawn his name from consideration, so the Q and A will only include Graham.

When the Q and A concludes, the Board will adjourn into executive session to consider the employment of a public employee with possible action to follow.

Doors for the Q and A open at 5 p.m.

People can submit their questions to superintendentsearch@ccsdistrict.com or fill out an index card that night.

Due to time constraints, all questions might not be answered.

In January, the school board and then Superintendent Adrian Allison decided to part ways.

After an initial five-year deal, the Board gave Allison only a one-year contract for the current school year