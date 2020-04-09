Queen Elizabeth’s Unintentional Green Screen Fashion Show
Queen Elizabeth addressed Britain recently about the Covid 19 situation. The Queen is known for wearing colorful dresses and for the televised address she wore a green dress. Some very creative person used that as a green screen to put other shirts on her and posted it to Instagram! Scroll through the virtual fashion show and you’ll see her sporting shirts with animals and concert T-shirts!
She is also known for a great sense of humor so I’m guessing she got a good laugh out of this!