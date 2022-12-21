Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Questions Raised About McKinley Move Downtown

December 21, 2022 4:57AM EST
Share
Questions Raised About McKinley Move Downtown

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The president of the Canton City school board is raising questions about plans to move McKinley High School.

JR Rinaldi tells WHBC News that the property the school system owns adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Village is the “most prized possession in the county”.

Rinaldi also says the district has a great relationship with the Village.

And he says the superintendent and district need to seek other revenue streams and other action needs to be taken before spending $81 million on a new school building.

In Monday night’s vote approving construction of two new elementary schools, other board members said McKinley needs to be moved.

Popular Posts

1

8th Grader Hits Full Court Buzzer Beater For The Win!
2

SantaCon Comes To Massillon
3

Tour Downtown Canton In 1986
4

Military Dad Surprises His Daughter And Dog
5

Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Still Together Despite GMA3 Hiatus