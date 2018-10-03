Quinn Says: Harry Potter World Announces New Roller Coaster

Oh-em-gee! Universal Orlando and Pottermore have just announced a new Harry Potter roller coaster.

The promo campaign for the ride began Monday, and is now under construction at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and will replace the Dragon Challenge coaster that was there before the re-branding of the land.

The track is dark red and it looks like it will have a drop track and several indoor areas. Plus, it looks like it’ll start in a new building and go in and out of a forest.

If that’s got you excited, Pottermore, has promised to reveal more about the ride in 2019.

If you have never gone to Harry Potter World in Orlando, I highly recommend you put it on your “vacation goals” list. Especially if you are a ‘Potterhead’ like myself. I went when Hogsmeade in Islands of Adventure was the only area built themed around the Harry Potter franchise. Later on, I went again when they built Diagon Alley and added the interactive wands. It is fun for adults and kids alike. They really did an amazing job bringing the books to life. And make sure to bring plenty of cash for souvenirs! Because you are going to want to buy everything!