Quinn Says: Is Toys R Us Coming Back??

Don’t count out doing your Christmas shopping at Toys R Us just yet! The bankruptcy auction for the toy chain has been canceled.

According to papers that were filed in bankruptcy court Monday, the chain received several bids for assets that include Toys R Us, Babies R Us, Geoffrey the Giraffe, website domains, and others.

The retailer chose to go with a reorganization plan that’s going to create a new Toys R Us and Babies R Us, but will still keep existing global licenses.

Only time will tell what the new Toys R Us will look like.

Let’s hope they learned from last time, and lower their prices!